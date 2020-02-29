Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,762 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Banco Macro worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 75.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth $2,926,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Banco Macro by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 38,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. Banco Macro SA ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

