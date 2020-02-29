Swiss National Bank Sells 2,900 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $20,693,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,543,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,817,000 after purchasing an additional 312,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 262,528 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 963,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,106,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMS opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMS. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

