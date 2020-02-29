Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Synaptics worth $27,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised shares of Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

