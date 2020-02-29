SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

NYSE:SNX traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,991. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. SYNNEX has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $153.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average is $119.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $246,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $357,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,159.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

