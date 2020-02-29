Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.10. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $100.65 and a 12-month high of $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,624 shares of company stock worth $40,969,270 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.