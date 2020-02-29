TaaS (TAAS) Achieves Market Cap of $5.03 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, TaaS has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $197.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00007192 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.79 or 0.02584320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00225972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00047104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00134953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

