Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 99,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 608.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.22. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $129,897.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $143,250.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,122 shares of company stock worth $1,135,631 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.