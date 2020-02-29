Tael Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and $557,306.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tael has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.96, $45.75, $119.16 and $7.20.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00060852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00496908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.33 or 0.06490229 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00070603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030653 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.00, $7.20, $5.22, $18.11, $62.56, $6.32, $34.91, $45.75, $24.72, $13.96, $4.92 and $119.16. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.