Tael (WABI) Trading 14.1% Lower This Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges including $4.92, $45.75, $6.32 and $34.91. Tael has a market cap of $8.97 million and $541,585.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00483465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.24 or 0.06500627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00067296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030364 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $119.16, $24.72, $18.11, $62.56, $34.91, $4.92, $10.00, $45.75, $5.22, $13.96, $7.20 and $6.32. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

