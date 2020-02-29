TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $302.00

TAGZ5 (CURRENCY:TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. In the last seven days, TAGZ5 has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TAGZ5 token can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00009343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TAGZ5 has a market cap of $311.17 million and $302.00 worth of TAGZ5 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TAGZ5 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.80 or 0.02441772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00228447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00049460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TAGZ5 Profile

TAGZ5’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,794,656 tokens. The official website for TAGZ5 is tagz5.com.

Buying and Selling TAGZ5

TAGZ5 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TAGZ5 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TAGZ5 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TAGZ5 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TAGZ5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TAGZ5 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.