TajCoin (TAJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,781.00

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded up 61.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, TajCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. TajCoin has a market cap of $12,781.00 and $2.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TajCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.01025764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00040199 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016365 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00203845 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00071442 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001935 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00318273 BTC.

TajCoin Profile

TajCoin (TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 14,827,960 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech.

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TajCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TajCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.