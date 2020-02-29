Tamarack Advisers LP Buys 70,000 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up 5.9% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned approximately 0.18% of Quest Diagnostics worth $25,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $4.91 on Friday, reaching $106.06. 2,707,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,068. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,793 shares of company stock worth $308,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.