Tamarack Advisers LP Has $11.79 Million Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the quarter. Rigel Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.7% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 3.43% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of RIGL stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,546. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.75% and a negative net margin of 112.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

