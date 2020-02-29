Tamarack Advisers LP Has $24.65 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Hologic comprises approximately 5.6% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Hologic worth $24,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Hologic by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,229,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,441. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $55.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $230,948.46. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,955. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.