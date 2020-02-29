Tamarack Advisers LP Has $36.67 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Tamarack Advisers LP reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories comprises 8.4% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.33% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $36,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIO stock traded down $8.78 on Friday, reaching $352.02. 290,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,891. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.67 and a 200-day moving average of $356.32. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $281.66 and a one year high of $413.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

