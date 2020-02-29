Tamarack Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Tamarack Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 405,000 shares during the period. Portola Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.3% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.76% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,054,000 after buying an additional 35,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 79,710 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 692,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,499 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of PTLA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,739. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 315.45%. Analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.