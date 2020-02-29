Tamarack Advisers LP Purchases 76,400 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 101.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for about 3.0% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.35% of United Therapeutics worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $103.05. 792,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,629. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

