Tamarack Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. RadNet comprises about 1.9% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.80% of RadNet worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDNT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35,859 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1,938.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 78,759 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 377,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of RDNT stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $20.43. 572,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,519. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. RadNet Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

