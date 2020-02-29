Tamarack Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Tamarack Advisers LP reduced its stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,864 shares during the quarter. Nevro makes up approximately 1.1% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of Nevro worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nevro by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $1,247,000.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVRO. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.77.

Shares of NVRO stock traded down $5.44 on Friday, hitting $130.15. The stock had a trading volume of 789,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 0.46. Nevro Corp has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $148.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

