Tamarack Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Tamarack Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up 4.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $18,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,274,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after buying an additional 333,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,151,000 after buying an additional 775,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after acquiring an additional 70,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.15. 2,440,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.17. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $111.17 and a 12 month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.