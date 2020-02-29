Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.27.

TVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 25,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.94, for a total transaction of C$50,438.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 404,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$785,042.34. Also, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 37,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$67,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$296,400.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,552 shares of company stock valued at $354,762.

TVE stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.29. 1,287,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,834. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.04 and a 52 week high of C$3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.84 million and a PE ratio of 9.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

