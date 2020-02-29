Tap (XTP) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $86.69 million and $783,297.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001931 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00483424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.72 or 0.06458388 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00068369 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030395 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005668 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011557 BTC.

XTP is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global.

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

