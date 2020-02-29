Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tapestry by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,164 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Tapestry by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Tapestry by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 427,442 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 774,225 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

