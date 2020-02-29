TCASH Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $282,305.00 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, TCASH has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. TCASH has a total market cap of $280,881.00 and approximately $282,305.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TCASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000923 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000132 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH (CRYPTO:TCASH) is a token. TCASH's total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html. TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer.

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

