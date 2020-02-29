Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 558.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Tcr2 Therapeutics worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $162,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 568.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 139,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $2,470,805.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,646 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of TCRR opened at $11.88 on Friday. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $285.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

