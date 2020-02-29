TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. TE Connectivity posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

NYSE:TEL opened at $82.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $78.83 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

