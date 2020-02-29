TEAM (TokenStars) Price Hits $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $109,977.00 and approximately $5,623.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001090 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

