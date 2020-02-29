TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

In other news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,740,000 after acquiring an additional 373,281 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP grew its position in TechnipFMC by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.