Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,270. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $325.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 149,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 44,855 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.