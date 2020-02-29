Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 30th total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 42.9% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 149,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 259.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGLS. ValuEngine cut Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. 105,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

