Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE TNK opened at $16.55 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,799,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,981,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

