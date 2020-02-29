TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Up 7.9% in February

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,090,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 30th total of 13,060,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,444,000 after acquiring an additional 97,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,928,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,373,000 after purchasing an additional 56,221 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,970,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,453 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,331,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,676,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,406,000 after purchasing an additional 957,779 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TGNA stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,473,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,698. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.