TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Down 10.9% in February

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 96,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,481. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.56.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($22.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($22.14). The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

