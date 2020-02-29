Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLRA. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Telaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Telaria stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,291. Telaria has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $549.53 million, a P/E ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Telaria in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Telaria by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 21,039 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Telaria by 272.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telaria during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Telaria by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

