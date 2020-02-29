Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Up 7.2% in February

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 692,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

TDS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. 2,112,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,355. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. Telephone & Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 52,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4,568.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 703,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

