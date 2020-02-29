Tellor Tops 24-Hour Volume of $63,142.00 (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last week, Tellor has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $63,142.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $4.25 or 0.00049041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.80 or 0.02441772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00228447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00049460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,011,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,421 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

