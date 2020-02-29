TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get TELUS alerts:

TSE T opened at C$48.44 on Friday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$45.69 and a twelve month high of C$55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.582 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.