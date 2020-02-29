TELUS (TSE:T) Earns Media Impact Score of -1.50

Media headlines about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a news impact score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

TSE T traded down C$1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,660. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$45.69 and a twelve month high of C$55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$52.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price objective on TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.05.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

