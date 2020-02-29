TENA (TENA) Trading Down 13.1% This Week

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 29th. One TENA token can currently be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. TENA has a market capitalization of $122,572.00 and approximately $3,343.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TENA has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.93 or 0.02448507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00228037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

