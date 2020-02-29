Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 30th total of 37,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tengasco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGC opened at $0.63 on Friday. Tengasco has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.35.

About Tengasco

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 175 producing oil wells, 20 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells.

