TenX (PAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.68 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One TenX token can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, Vebitcoin and IDEX. TenX has a market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TenX has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.13 or 0.02535596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00225963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TenX

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,795,900 tokens. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Coinrail, Livecoin, IDEX, COSS, Upbit, HitBTC, Huobi, Neraex, BitBay, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Liqui and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

