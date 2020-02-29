TERA Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 29th. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE. In the last seven days, TERA has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. TERA has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $513,308.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.31 or 0.02443245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00225507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org.

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.