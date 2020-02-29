Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Terra has a total market cap of $63.77 million and $6.80 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002575 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, Bittrex, GDAC and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.39 or 0.02514021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00226589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GDAC, Coinone and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

