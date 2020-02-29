Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0333 on Major Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $764,847.00 and approximately $364.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,683.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.46 or 0.03604174 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00769445 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020305 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

