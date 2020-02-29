Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,750,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 30th total of 24,950,000 shares. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,616.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,955,429. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.35.

TSLA traded down $14.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $664.34. 22,666,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,229,002. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $682.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of -131.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

