Tether Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and $45.46 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, FCoin, Coinut and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.04 or 0.02445832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00230252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Exmo, ABCC, HitBTC, BtcTurk, Coinut, MBAex, TDAX, EXX, Kucoin, OOOBTC, Instant Bitex, QBTC, Cobinhood, Liqui, Sistemkoin, Kraken, BitForex, Bittrex, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, OKEx, Bitfinex, Trade By Trade, Kryptono, LBank, C2CX, CoinEx, BitMart, B2BX, IDCM, FCoin, Gate.io, CoinBene, Huobi, Iquant, DigiFinex, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, UEX, ZB.COM, Binance, IDAX, Bibox, Bit-Z, DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

