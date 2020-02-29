Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 846,400 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 30th total of 934,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $2,138,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,888 shares of company stock valued at $11,488,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $5,154,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 62.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 29.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.87. The stock had a trading volume of 900,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.