Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.2% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $125,245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after buying an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 839,241 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after buying an additional 778,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 966,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,933,000 after buying an additional 648,416 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,031.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $114.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

