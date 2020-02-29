Tezos Trading Down 14.6% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $2.88 or 0.00033164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $159.26 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002878 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 702,361,030 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.