Thar Token (THAR) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, Thar Token has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Thar Token has a market cap of $33,265.00 and $23.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000920 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000139 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

Thar Token (CRYPTO:THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 765,247 tokens. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

